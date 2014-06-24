Australia's Treasury Wine restructures, takes $244 mln charge

SYDNEY, June 25 Australia's Treasury Wine
Estates, which rejected a $2.9 billion takeover bid in
May, on Wednesday outlined a restructuring aimed at improving
its performance and said it would take a A$260 million ($244
million) impairment charge this year.
Treasury, the world's No.2 winemaker, said it will separate
its lower value Commercial brand portfolio in Australia from its
Luxury & Masstige portfolio. As part of the strategy, Treasury
said it would move the release of its popular Penfolds Bin
series and other luxury brands to October rather than March and
May.
Treasury was approached by private equity giant Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co LP about a takeover in April but
rejected the bid a month later, betting its Penfolds brand and
new cost-cutting chief executive officer would boost earnings.
($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)
