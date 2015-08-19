UPDATE 2-China's wine time spells earnings growth for Australia's Treasury Wine

* Net profit A$77.6 million vs A$100.9 million loss

* Revenue rises 8.1 percent on luxury, mass-prestige sales

* Asia set to be biggest unit by 2017 - CEO

* Demand for commercial wines declining (Recasts with China sales, adds shares, CEO and analyst comment)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Aug 19 China's thirst for luxury wine gave Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd a surprise earnings boost, lifting profits above expectations and allowing its CEO to predict that the Asia unit will be its biggest by 2017.

A year after revealing a bribery crackdown was hurting China sales, the Penfolds maker surprised analysts on Wednesday by saying Asia pre-tax earnings leapt 54 percent in the year to end-June as it sold a quarter more product and revenue per case rose by a fifth.

The unexpectedly strong Asia result vindicates the strategy of new Chief Executive Officer Michael Clarke to beef up sales operations in the region and focus on selling more high-end labels.

"This is a region that has been scary for Treasury wine in the past (but) I'm absolutely confident that the Asia business is going to overtake the other businesses in terms of profitability," Clarke told analysts in a teleconference.

The company's net profit of A$77.6 million ($56.87 million) for the year to end-June compared to a A$100.9 million loss the prior year when it wrote down the value of its U.S. operations. Revenue rose 8.1 percent.

Treasury shares leapt 14 percent to A$6.29 in afternoon trading, their highest intraday level in more than two years.

Clarke said he expected Asia to be Melbourne-based Treasury's biggest earnings contributor within 18 months, from its current ranking behind the United States and its home market of Australia.

"This is about mainstream Chinese drinking a lot more wine," CLSA analyst David Thomas said.

"It absolutely is a sustainable base that they're going to grow from."

Australian wine exports posted their first rise in eight years in the 12 months to June 30, gaining 5 percent to A$1.89 billion thanks to a 26 percent surge in sales to Asia, official figures show.

As well justifying Clarke's move to cut Treasury's mass-market offerings and focus on top-shelf wine, the company's highest annual net profit since 2012 justified his decision to walk away from a takeover war between KKR & Co and TPG Capital late last year.

The company's shares were trading on Wednesday at a 21 percent premium to the A$5.20 the rival private equity giants had offered.

The annual profit also marked the end of the company's recovery from a misjudged expansion in the U.S., where it was forced to destroy thousands of cases of low-end product. ($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)