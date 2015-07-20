Australia's Treasury Wine sells Californian assets, books loss

SYDNEY, July 21 Australia's Treasury Wine
Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed standalone wine
firm, said on Tuesday it will sell its Asti Winery, Souverain
brand and vineyard assets in California to E.& J. Gallo Winery.
The sale price was not disclosed, but Treasury said it would
book a pre-tax loss on the disposal of about $7.5 million.
Under the agreement, Treasury will enter into a long-term
leaseback of part of the vineyard that has traditionally
provided the Melbourne-based company with high-quality fruit.
The maker of the Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass brands is
trying to expand its high-end offerings in the United States
where an unsuccessful expansion plan resulted in the destruction
of thousands of cases of cheap wine.
