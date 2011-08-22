UPDATE 1-Australia's Treasury Wine says FX, weak U.S. hit earnings

* EBIT down 7.3 pct, U.S. softens in H2

* Currency impacts earnings by A$30 mln

* Sees growth opportunities in Asia (Adds detail)

SYDNEY, Aug 22 Treasury Wine Estates, the wine company spun off from Foster's in May, said it expects to grow in its major markets despite consumer uncertainty after weaker U.S. sales and a higher Australian dollar took the shine off its maiden profit.

Treasury Wine, with brands including Penfolds, Rosemount and Beringer, said a stronger currency cut reported earnings by about A$30 million, while second-half performance in the United States business was softer.

"While there is ongoing consumer uncertainty in many of our more established markets, the fundamentals underpinning our industry remain robust, and we see opportunities for significant growth in the U.S., Australia and particularly in Asia," Chief Executive David Dearie said in a statement.

In its first stand-alone results, the company said net profit was A$64.1 million ($66.96 million) on the back of a 2 percent rise in revenues to A$1.475 billion.

Earnings before interest and tax was A$171.1 million, down 7.3 percent from a pro forma A$184.6 million.

Treasury Wine, the world's second-largest wine company behind Constellation Brands , owns vineyards from Sydney's Hunter Valley to California's Napa Valley.

Its shares spiked 11 percent last month on a report that China's Bright Foods was considering making a bid for Treasury Wine, which the Chinese company denied. The shares are about 2 percent below its A$3.27 listing price.

The company declared a final dividend of 6 cents.

($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars)