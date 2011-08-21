Australia's Treasury Wine Estates posts maiden FY profit

BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
MELBOURNE Aug 22 Treasury Wine Estates, the wine company spun off from Foster's in May, posted a maiden net profit of A$64.1 million ($66.96 million) on Monday, pressured by the high local dollar and weaker sales in the United States.
In its first stand-alone results, Treasury Wine, with brands including Penfolds, Rosemount and Beringer, said earnings before interest and tax was A$171.1 million, down 7.3 percent from a pro forma A$184.6 million.
That compared with analyst forecasts of A$126 million before one-offs, according to Thomson Reuters data. Forecasts varied widely from A$113 million to A$140 million.
Treasury Wine, the world's second-largest wine company behind Constellation Brands , owns vineyards from Sydney's Hunter Valley to California's Napa Valley.
Its shares spiked 11 percent last month on a report that China's Bright Foods was considering making a bid for Treasury Wine, which the Chinese company denied. The shares are about 2 percent below its A$3.27 listing price.($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith)
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc