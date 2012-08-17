UPDATE 2-Australia's Treasury Wine to focus on top brands; sees slower 2013

* FY 2013 earnings growth to be below recent years
* Earnings in Asia surged 41 pct in 2012; U.S. down 12 pct
* Shares jump 5 pct, the most in 13 months
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Aug 17 Australia's Treasury Wine
Estates, the world's second-largest wine firm, posted a
better-than-expected second-half profit due to surging sales in
Asia, but cautioned earnings growth will slow in 2013 due to
higher costs as it builds inventory of premium wines.
Shares in the maker of Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass
jumped as much as 5 percent, the largest gain in 13 months,
after the results.
Treasury Wine has been moving away from unprofitable,
low-end wines in the UK and Europe to target consumers
developing a taste for premium wines in China and other emerging
markets like India, Brazil and Russia.
"They have tremendous potential in Asia, particularly with
the premium brands which are well regarded in the region. And
premium is where the margin is," said F.W Holst research manager
David Spry.
"The wine industry has been on its knees for a long time and
it is finally getting its turn," he said.
Treasury Wine said its earnings growth for fiscal 2013 would
be below the average of the past two years, as its supply of
premium wines will fall short of demand and it costs more to
build up its inventories of these brands.
But with an eye to future growth, Treasury Wine said
earnings will rebound from 2014 onwards, helped by the focus on
higher-margin, premium wines.
Treasury Wine, which was spun off from Foster's Group last
year, made strong inroads into Asia, where earnings surged 40.6
percent in fiscal 2012 and contributed about 20 percent to group
earnings, up from 15 percent in the prior year.
Australian wine still has a small market share in China,
trailing France in imports, and Treasury sees room for growth in
overall sales and in market share, even if Chinese consumer
spending slows.
"There is growing demand for red wine in particular and it
is very important for the consumers there that the brands have
history and heritage," Chief Executive David Dearie said, noting
some brands such as Penfolds date back to the 1840s.
Treasury Wine recently launched a rare vintage, the
$1,000-a-bottle Penfolds Bin 620, in Shanghai to widespread
publicity as part of a push into the lucrative Chinese market.
Dearie said the vintage had sold out globally, but declined
to give sales figures.
China has become the biggest market for Australian wine
priced at more than A$10 a litre, and imports in that price
range almost equal those of the U.S. and UK markets combined,
according to data from government agency Wine Australia.
Treasury Wine shares last traded up 4.5 percent at A$4.62,
after rising as much as 5.1 percent, the most since July 2011.
The broader market was up 0.8 percent.
PROFITS JUMP IN AUSTRALIA
For the second half to June 30, net profit after tax before
one-off items was A$76.9 million ($80.7 million), based on
Reuters calculations. That was higher than analyst forecasts of
A$71.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
For the year, earnings in Australia and New Zealand rose 12
percent, helped by cost-cutting and higher prices for some
brands, despite a tough retail environment.
U.S. earnings declined 11.6 percent as Treasury Wine spent
more on building brands.
Earnings in the UK and Europe returned to profit, despite a
19 percent slide in sales volume as Treasury pulled out of
unprofitable, cheap wine sales in England.
There is no comparable year-earlier period for net profit
because Treasury Wine was spun off from Foster's Group in May
2011.
Sales revenues for 2012 fell 5.6 percent from a year earlier
on a decline of 4.4 percent in volume.
Treasury Wine is second to Constellation Brands Inc
in global sales. Constellation sold its Australian brands to
private equity firm CHAMP last year.
Total Australian wine exports fell to A$1.86 billion in the
year to June, according to government data, the lowest level in
10 years, as local wines became more expensive as the dollar
surged above parity.
The high currency has made Australia's cheaper wines
uncompetitive in offshore markets, and prompted the shift
towards premium markets.
Foster's made writedowns on its struggling wine business
totalling $3 billion, or roughly half the amount it spent buying
California's Beringer Vineyards and Australia's Southcorp, maker
of Penfolds, at the peak of the cycle.