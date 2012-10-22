Australia's Treasury Wine says sees strong H2

MELBOURNE Oct 22 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
, the world's second-largest wine company, expects a
strong recovery in its fiscal second half after it warned
profits would fall by a fifth in the first half.
"We are forecasting a big half" for the second half,
Treasury Chief Executive David Dearie told reporters after the
annual shareholders' meeting on Monday.
He said strength would come from new high-end wines and
price increases across the board. The global wine industry was
heading into a supply shortage again due to a low harvest in
Europe, he added.
The company warned earlier that its first-half earnings
would slide 20 percent, as poor weather and higher corporate
costs dragged, pushing its shares down 8 percent.
Dearie said demand from Asia remained strong, but retail
conditions were tough in the United States and Australia.