UPDATE 1-Tredegar to buy maker of specialty polyester films

Oct 17 Tredegar Corp said it will buy privately held Terphane Holdings LLC, maker of specialty polyester films, for $188 million to expand in Latin America.

Tredegar, a Virginia-based maker of plastic films and aluminum extrusions, said the deal will add to its earnings within the first year.

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Terphane, whose products are used in the flexible packaging market, is currently owned by private equity firm Vision Capital.

Terphane, which has operations in Brazil and United States, generated annual revenue of about $160 million, as of June 30, Tredegar said in a statement.

Tredegar was advised by Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)