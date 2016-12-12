TreeHouse Foods recalls some products citing salmonella risk

NEW YORK Dec 11 Packaged foods maker TreeHouse
Foods Inc on Sunday recalled certain macaroni and cheese
cup products containing cheddar cheese seasoning, saying they
may be contaminated with salmonella.
The company said no illnesses had been reported and that the
products had been distributed nationwide through retail stores.
Products being recalled are Big Win Original Macaroni &
Cheese Dinner, Cheese Club Express Mac Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
and Great Value Macaroni & Cheese Original Cups, the company
said.
TreeHouse said the recall was issued because of a
notification from its supplier that the milk powder used in the
seasoning of the products had the potential for salmonella
contamination.
Salmonella is a bacteria that typically infects the
intestinal tract and can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal
cramps.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
estimates that about 1.2 million illnesses and about 450 deaths
occur because of non-typhoidal salmonella annually in the United
States.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Peter Cooney)