UPDATE 1-Treehouse to enter single-serve coffee market in Q4

Sept 5 Treehouse Foods Inc plans to enter the private label single-serve coffee market in the fourth quarter, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

CEO Sam Reed made the comment during a conference with analysts. Treehouse manufactures products that retailers brand as their own.

Chief Financial Officer Dennis Riordan added that Treehouse is still open to acquisitions and has the financial position to do more deals, with a debt to earnings ratio of 3.17.