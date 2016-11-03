TreeHouse Foods cuts profit forecast, closes plant

Nov 3 Private-label food and beverage company TreeHouse Foods Inc lowered its full-year profit forecast and said it would close a plant in Delta, British Columbia and cut jobs at its facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The company, which bought ConAgra Foods Inc's private-label unit for $2.7 billion, also appointed Matthew Foulston as its chief financial officer.

Both the Battle Creek and Delta griddle facilities were part of the company's acquisition of the ConAgra private brands business in February.

TreeHouse cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $2.80-$2.85 per share, from $3.00-$3.10.

Net income attributable to the company rose 30.7 percent to $37.17 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)