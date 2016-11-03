UPDATE 1-TreeHouse Foods cuts full-year profit forecast, to close plant

(Adds details)

Nov 3 Private-label food and beverage company TreeHouse Foods Inc lowered its full-year profit forecast and said it would close a plant in Delta, British Columbia and cut jobs at its facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The company, which completed its $2.7 billion acquisition of ConAgra Foods Inc's private-label unit in February, also appointed Matthew Foulston as its chief financial officer.

Foulston joins from Compass Minerals International Inc and he will replace Dennis Riordan, who announced his retirement in August.

TreeHouse said Riordan would remain with the company as a president.

Both the Battle Creek and Delta facilities were part of the company's acquisition of ConAgra's private brands business.

Production at the frozen griddle facility in Delta, which primarily caters to TreeHouse's North American retail grocery business, is expected to cease in early 2018, the company said on Thursday.

The company will reduce about 100 out of the 160 jobs at the Battle Creek facility over 15 months beginning in January.

TreeHouse cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $2.80-$2.85 per share, from $3.00-$3.10.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company's net sales rose to $1.59 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $798.64 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose 30.7 percent to $37.17 million, or 65 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 70 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 78 cents per share. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)