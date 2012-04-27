UPDATE 3-Iamgold to buy Trelawney Mining for C$608 mln

* Iamgold offers to pay C$3.30/share for Trelawney
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 27 Canadian miner Iamgold Corp
said Friday it will buy gold exploration
company Trelawney Mining for about C$608 million ($620
million) in cash, in a move aimed at expanding its asset base
within a politically safe jurisdiction.
Toronto-based Iamgold, whose largest operations are in
Suriname in South America and Burkina Faso in Africa, said the
friendly deal offers Trelawney's shareholders a 42 percent
premium and gives Iamgold control of Trelawney's attractive Côté
Lake gold project in northern Ontario.
The acquisition also allows Iamgold to effectively redeploy
cash proceeds from the sale of non-core assets into a project
that enhances its future production profile.
Last June, Iamgold sold minority interests in the Tarkwa and
Damang gold mines in Ghana to Gold Fields Ltd for $667
million in cash. At the time, Iamgold said it intended to use
the proceeds to fund exploration and expansion work, along with
"accretive bite-sized transactions".
"We've looked at a lot of opportunities over the last year,
we've kissed a lot of frogs," said Chief Executive Steve Letwin.
"The acquisition of Trelawney Mining deepens our footprint in
North America and expands our production pipeline outside of
West Africa and South America."
Although the company said it remains comfortable operating
in both Africa and South America, this acquisition will balance
out the risk associated with Iamgold's portfolio, Letwin told a
conference call.
Côté Lake, a large-tonnage low-to-medium-grade gold deposit,
is believed to hold about 930,000 ounces of gold in the
indicated category and 5.9 million ounces of inferred gold.
MIXED REACTION
Bay Street's reaction to the deal was sharply divided with
some analysts cheering the move and others criticizing Iamgold's
choice of target.
"We think Trelawney is an excellent strategic fit in
Iamgold's existing Canadian portfolio," wrote Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Jalonen in a note to clients.
Some analysts backed this view, but others said that Iamgold
could have bought something better.
"We believe this is a relatively low-quality project. In
this environment, given their large cash position, we believe
they were well positioned to acquire a high-quality project,"
said TD Securities analyst Steven Green.
"This is a large, low grade deposit which will likely be a
large bulk tonnage operation with high capex and operating
costs," Green said in a note to clients. "These are the sort of
projects that have been struggling in the current environment
due to cost inflation."
Shares of Iamgold closed 1.3 percent lower at C$12.26 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, while its U.S.-listed shares
closed down less than a percent at $12.53. Trelawney shares
closed 41 percent higher at C$3.27.
DEAL DETAILS
Under the terms of the agreement, each Trelawney shareholder
will receive C$3.30 in cash for each share held. The transaction
price represents a 42 percent premium to Thursday's closing
price on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Net of cash held by Trelawney, Iamgold is paying roughly
C$505 million for the company. The deal is expected to close by
the end of June, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Iamgold said the transaction has been unanimously approved
by the boards of both companies and Trelawney has advised its
shareholders to vote in favor of the deal.
Iamgold said its inferred resources will increase by 95
percent and measured and indicated resources will rise by 5
percent after the deal. Iamgold had output from continuing
operations of 896,000 ounces of gold in 2011.
Letwin said this deal takes Iamgold a big step closer to its
goal of producing between 1.6 million and 1.8 million ounces of
gold within five to six years.
"With this proposed acquisition we estimate that we will be
producing at the 1.5 to 1.6 million ounce level, which is a more
than 70 percent increase from what our current continuing
operations produced in 2011," he said.