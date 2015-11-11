Trelleborg hires banks for listing of car parts maker - sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT Nov 11 Swedish industrial
rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg are
preparing for a stock market listing of their jointly held
TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people familiar with the
matter said.
They have hired Citi and Deutsche Bank to
organise an initial public offering of the Germany-based maker
of automotive vibration control technology, which could be
valued at 2-2.5 billion euros, they added.
Trelleborg, Citi and Deutsche Bank declined to comment,
while Freudenberg was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; additional
reporting by Alexander Hübner and Helena Soderpalm)