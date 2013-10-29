Trend Micro exec takes job with Alvarez & Marsal

BOSTON Oct 29 Trend Micro Inc Vice President for Cyber Security Tom Kellermann said he is leaving the Japanese software maker to join privately held Alvarez & Marsal, a professional services firm based in New York.

Kellermann will focus on the financial and pharmaceutical industries as a managing director in Alvarez's cyber protection practice, advising corporate boards on security strategies and helping manage teams that investigate breaches, he said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Kellermann, 38, served as a commissioner on the Commission on Cyber Security for the 44th Presidency, an advisory group to the Obama Administration.

He has also worked at the World Bank and software maker Core Security. He teaches a course on cyber crime and espionage at American University.

A Trend Micro spokesman had no immediate comment on Kellermann's departure.