Trend Micro hires cyber security expert Kellermann

March 1 Anti-virus software maker Trend
Micro Inc has hired a prominent expert on cybersecurity
policy to help boost its sales to the U.S. government.
The Japanese company said it named Tom Kellermann to the
newly created post of vice president for cybersecurity U.S. He
will be based in Washington.
In addition to addressing the federal market, Kellermann
will also work to increase Trend Micro's profile with state and
local governments as well monitor emerging technologies and
forge strategic partnerships, said Trend Micro spokesman Michael
Sweeney.
Kellermann served on an expert commission that advised
President Obama on cybersecurity policy in the early days of his
administration.
Most recently he served as chief technology officer at
wireless security firm AirPatrol Corp. Previous employers
include Core Security, which sells software that companies use
to test network security systems.
Trend Micro is the world's third-largest maker of anti-virus
software after Symantec Corp and Intel Corp's
McAfee security division.