UPDATE 1-Glencore to acquire stake in Canadian miner Trevali

March 1 Trevali Mining Corp said
on Thursday that commodities trader Glencore International Plc
will acquire a 7.8 percent stake in Trevali through a
private placement deal worth $18 million.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Trevali, which owns assets
in Canada and Peru, said the proceeds from the deal will be used
to advance its zinc-lead Santander mine project in Peru and to
provide working capital for its Halfmile zinc-lead mine in New
Brunswick that is presently under production ramp-up.
In addition, Glencore also controls a $2-million convertible
debenture facility from Trevali and an associate of the trader
also owns common shares and common share purchase warrants which
together with Glencore's holdings represent about 12.45 percent
of Trevali's common shares on a partially diluted basis.
Trevali also announced that Chris Eskdale of Glencore will
join its board, on closing of the private placement deal.