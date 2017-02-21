版本:
Trevena's painkiller succeeds in two late-stage studies

Feb 21 Trevena Inc said on Tuesday that its lead experimental drug oliceridine outperformed a placebo in two late-stage studies in patients suffering from acute pain.

The intravenous formulation was being tested in patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain following bunionectomy and abdominoplasty. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
