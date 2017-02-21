Trevena's painkiller succeeds in two late-stage studies

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Trevena Inc said on Tuesday that its lead experimental drug oliceridine outperformed a placebo in two late-stage studies in patients suffering from acute pain.
The intravenous formulation was being tested in patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain following bunionectomy and abdominoplasty. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada