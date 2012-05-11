ON THE MOVE-Veteran Connecticut adviser team joins Triad Advisors

May 11 Triad Advisors, the Atlanta-based
independent broker-dealer owned by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial
Services Inc, has landed a team of advisers who manage
about $310 million in client assets.
Danbury, Connecticut-based Reby Advisors, an independent
firm founded by veteran adviser Robert Reby, joined Triad
Advisors on Tuesday from Royal Alliance, the broker-dealer owned
by American International Group. The team generated
about $3 million in revenue last year and together advise more
than 500 individuals, families, institutions and nonprofit
organizations.
Reby, who had been with Royal Alliance for more than a
decade, said he decided to make the move because he wanted to
focus more on expanding his adviser team. Reby said Triad's
flexibility in accommodating multiple custodians was a big draw
because he wants to be able to add advisers regardless of which
custodian they use to clear their clients' securities.
"We've grown organically over the years, and now we're in
the mode where we're trying to acquire other RIAs (registered
investment advisers) and recruit," Reby said in an interview on
Friday. "We want to be agnostic in our efforts to recruit and
acquire... Our systems can accommodate whatever custodian they
use."
Reby said he plans to eventually grow his business to about
$3 billion in client assets under management over the next 10
years. That equates to about 18 teams of one lead adviser and a
client services manager.
Reby, a nearly three decade industry veteran, was named to
Barron's list of top advisers in Connecticut for 2012. The Reby
Advisors team also includes certified financial planners Laurie
Ham, Patrick Doherty, George Koeltl and Karl Seelaus.
Ladenburg, which also owns Investacorp and Securities
America, has about 2,700 advisers in total managing roughly $70
billion in client assets. Triad Advisors on its own had more
than 500 advisers managing about $15 billion in client assets as
of the end of 2011.