CORRECTED-U.S. mortgage insurer Triad Guaranty files for bankruptcy

(Corrects quote in second paragraph to show had been hit by
high unemployment)
June 4 Triad Guaranty Inc filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, court documents
showed, after the U.S. mortgage insurer was hurt by higher
insured losses on the back of weakness in the jobs and housing
market.
Triad, which sells mortgage insurance to residential
mortgage lenders, said in a filing with Delaware bankruptcy
court that its loss ratios, which measure incurred losses to
premiums earned, had been hit by "continued high unemployment in
the U.S. and the slow economic recovery in U.S. residential
mortgage and housing markets".
Through the Chapter 11 process, Triad said it hoped to
maximize the value of the business for the benefit of its
creditors.
The chapter 11 filing follows an administrative order issued
six months ago by the Illinois Department of Insurance that
recommended Triad be placed in rehabilitation.
The case is in re Triad Guaranty Inc, Case No. 13-11452,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore;
Editing by Stephen Coates)