CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Triad Advisors adds 2-broker independent firm

(Corrects spelling of company's name to "Advisors" not
"Advisers" in headline, first paragraph and last paragraph)
NEW YORK Nov 19 Triad Advisors, an independent
broker-dealer, said it added a two-person advisory firm with
about $130 million assets under management to its network.
Wealth Management Group of North America, which is run by
brokers Brian Beck and Daniel Friedman, remains independent, but
will pay a fee to use the broker-dealer's insurance products,
technology and research, Nathan Stibbs, Triad senior vice
president of national business development, said on Tuesday. The
firm joined Triad officially on Nov. 5.
Beck and Friedman's firm has two offices in Farmington,
Connecticut, and Delray Beach, Florida, and primarily serves
high-net-worth clients.
Atlanta-based Triad Advisors, which partners with about 225
wealth advisory firms, is a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services Inc.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Lisa Von Ahn)