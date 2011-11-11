UPDATE 1-Triad Guaranty's asset deficiency increases

* Follows alerts

Nov 11 Triad Guaranty Inc said its asset deficiency grew at the end of the third quarter, as the mortgage insurer continued to make high payouts to cover souring home loans.

As of Septemeber 30, Triad reported a $631 million deficit in assets, up from a $593.3 million deficit at the end of June.

"We believe that, absent significant positive changes in the economy and the residential real estate market, our existing assets and future premiums likely will not be sufficient to meet our current and future policyholder obligations," Triad Chief Executive Ken Jones said in a statement.

Triad was the first mortgage insurer to enter run-off in 2008 as the housing crisis inflicted deep losses on its books and risk-levels rose. Earlier this year, Old Republic stopped underwriting new mortgage insurance and PMI Group was taken over by the regulators.

In run-off, Triad collects premiums and pays claims on its existing insurance and is barred from writing new business. It had more than $32 billion in total insurance policies on its books at the end of September.

For the July-September quarter, the company, which is operating under regulatory supervision, swung to loss of $2.46 a share. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)