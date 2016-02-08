UK delays Libor trial of former Barclays traders

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 8 British prosecutors have delayed
the start of their third Libor trial after new information was
provided by Barclays, the former employer of the latest
group of traders charged with conspiracy to manipulate financial
benchmark interest rates.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Monday that the
trial, which had been scheduled to begin on Feb. 15, might be
delayed until mid-April after Barclays provided "further
material" that the agency might need to review.
Reuters was unable to determine the nature of the material.
British bank Barclays declined to comment and the SFO declined
to provide further detail.
The trial will mark a watershed for the SFO, which has
obtained one conviction but seen six brokers acquitted in
high-profile prosecutions over the alleged rigging of the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), a benchmark for around $450
trillion of financial contracts and loans worldwide.
The Barclays trial comes after former UBS and
Citigroup trader Tom Hayes was convicted in August of
conspiracy to rig yen-denominated Libor. But in a separate
trial, six former ICAP, RP Martin and Tullett Prebon
brokers, charged with being part of that conspiracy,
walked free last month.
In its latest Libor case, the SFO has charged former
Barclays employees Peter Johnson, Jonathan Mathew, Stylianos
Contogoulas, Jay Merchant, Alex Pabon and Ryan Reich with
conspiracy to manipulate dollar Libor rates.
Hayes, meanwhile, has said he will continue to explore all
avenues to try and appeal against his conviction and sentence,
which has already been reduced to 11 years from 14 on appeal.
The acquittal of the brokers after one of the SFO's most
costly prosecutions was a set-back for the agency. Although it
brought the case successfully to trial, critics accused it of
focusing on relatively low-level staff.
However, three former ICAP brokers still face U.S. charges.
Daniel Wilkinson, Colin Goodman and New Zealand-based
Darrell Read, who were acquitted of conspiracy to defraud in the
UK, were also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and
two counts of wire fraud by U.S. prosecutors in 2013.
It remains unclear whether the Department of Justice will
pursue them following their acquittal in Britain. The DoJ has
said it is reviewing the matter.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Lynch in Washington and Sinead
Cruise in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)