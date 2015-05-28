Goldman Sachs tried to lure Libor trader with $3 mln bonus, court hears

| LONDON
LONDON May 28 Tom Hayes, a former trader
charged with conspiring to rig benchmark interest rates, had
become such a powerful player in 2008 that Goldman Sachs
tried to hire him with a $3 million signing-on bonus, a London
court was told on Thursday.
Hayes, who worked for Swiss-based bank UBS at the
time, is the first person to face a jury trial over alleged
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) after
a global investigation that led to banks and brokerages paying
around $9 billion in fines.
Mukul Chawla, prosecuting for Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO), alleged that Hayes, who joined UBS in Tokyo in 2006, was
taking larger and larger trading positions and had become an
"increasingly dominant force" in the market in 2008.
In an email exchange shown to the court dated June 24, 2008,
former senior UBS manager Sascha Prinz disclosed Goldman's offer
to another senior manager Jerker Johansson and asked for
approval to offer "one of my most talented young traders in
Tokyo" an attractive bonus as an incentive to reject Goldman's
"aggressive" pursuit.
Hayes, who Prinz said in the email had made about $80
million for UBS over the previous 18 months, promptly received a
letter from his bosses offering him a discretionary $2.5 million
bonus if targets were met for 2008, double his 2007 bonus.
Hayes rejected Goldman's advances even though the bank had
also offered him significantly more responsibility and although
he had been disappointed with his 2007 bonus at UBS, Chawla
said. But as the financial crisis struck later in 2008, Hayes
never got the full bonus from UBS, Chawla said.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Prinz and Johansson did
not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment via
professional network LinkedIn.
Hayes, a 35-year-old former derivatives trader, has been
cast by prosecutors as a ringleader of a conspiracy involving
around 25 staff at 10 big banks and brokerages to rig Libor,
which is used to price an estimated $450 trillion of financial
contracts and loans worldwide.
He is charged with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud
between 2006 and 2010, a criminal offence that carries a maximum
jail sentence of 10 years. He has pleaded not guilty and has not
yet had a chance to lay out his defence.
Prosecutors allege that computer chats and recorded phone
conversations played in court show how Hayes, who they say was
driven by greed, conspired with colleagues, other traders and
brokers to request false or misleading rates to benefit his own
trading book.
In return, he raised broker rates, passed additional trades
through brokers so they could earn extra fees and also allegedly
incentivised them with kickbacks and bribes such as "wash"
trades, when a financial security is bought and sold
simultaneously with no legitimate purpose apart from generating
brokers fees, the prosecution said.
While at UBS, he allegedly organised 14 wash trades that
cost UBS thousands in brokerage fees.
In one computer chat exchange shown to the jury on Thursday,
Hayes asks a broker to try and lower rates, promising a fee in
return "...if that happens, it's a 62,000 buck trade for you,
alright?"
"Is this anything other than a bribe?" Chawla asked.
The trial is scheduled to last 10-12 weeks.
