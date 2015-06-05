UPDATE 1-Trial shows trade body, Bank of England had concerns over Libor

* Ex-trader denies rigging Libor to increase profits
* British Bankers' Association emails shown in court
* Show concerns over banks "lowballing" Libor numbers
* Witness says rigging by traders was not on the radar
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 5 Bank of England officials and a
trade organisation in charge of benchmark interest rates were
concerned about the integrity of the rate setting system as far
back as 2007, according to evidence disclosed on Friday at the
trial of a former trader accused of rate rigging.
But a witness from the trade body said the concerns were
over banks distorting the Libor benchmark system during the
2007-2008 credit crunch to allay solvency fears, not about
traders manipulating rates to benefit their specific positions.
Interest rates known as Libor are under scrutiny at the
trial of Tom Hayes, a former yen derivatives trader at UBS
and Citigroup, who is accused of conspiring with
others to rig the rates between 2006 and 2010 to increase his
trading profits.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy
to defraud. His lawyers will set out a detailed defence later in
the trial, which is scheduled to last into August.
The London interbank offered rate or Libor is used to price
an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts worldwide. It
is calculated through an "honor system" in which a panel of
banks submit their estimated costs of borrowing from each other
in different currencies.
A former Libor manager at the British Bankers' Association
(BBA) trade body, which oversaw Libor at the time, told the
court that in 2007-2008 there were growing concerns about banks
making unrealistically low submissions.
John Ewan said the practice, known as lowballing, aimed to
flatter banks' credit-worthiness at a time when credit was fast
drying up in interbank money markets.
"Before, it (Libor) had been a very minor cog in global
financial markets. Now, it became used very widely as an
indicator of stress," he said, adding this had made it difficult
to operate the Libor system as it had been intended.
"MEGA PROBS"
Prosecutors allege that Hayes used a network of brokers and
traders to put pressure on banks' Libor submitters to raise or
lower their numbers to benefit his trading positions.
Ewan differentiated such practices from lowballing and said
he was unaware of them until 2012, when U.S. regulators fined
Barclays in relation to that form of Libor-rigging.
Ewan said prior to that he did not think Libor submitters
within banks would tailor their figures to the needs of a
particular trader as the banks in their entirety were both
lenders and borrowers so others within them would lose out.
The jury at Southwark Crown Court were shown emails sent by
Ewan and others in 2007-2008 that showed concerns about Libor.
"I am starting to receive more and more comments and queries
on the levels at which rates are currently setting," wrote Ewan,
who now works for Thomson Reuters as head of fixings
business development, in an internal email in November 2007.
"I understand that the Bank of England is informally asking
questions of market participants and I know that this is an
issue in which Paul Tucker is interested," he wrote.
Tucker was the Bank's executive director for markets and
also a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the
time. He later became deputy governor.
In another email in December 2007, Ewan wrote: "I have heard
from two sources that as yet unnamed contributor banks have
offered to take U.S. dollars at 10 basis points above the rates
submitted to the fixing process earlier in the day. I feel
strongly that if this is true it should not be allowed to
continue."
The court was also shown email traffic between the BBA and
the Bank of England about a paper on Libor governance that the
BBA was working on in the spring of 2008.
In a June 2008 email, Ewan passed on to colleagues feedback
from the Bank, including that the words "enviable reputation for
accuracy" should be removed from passages about Libor.
The jury also saw an internal email sent in May 2008 by
Angela Knight, then chief executive of the BBA.
"Any change to Libor will cause mega probs (sic) except at
fringes. I do not want to do a consultation ... We need to
reinforce Libor not change," she said in the email.
The Libor system has since been changed and the BBA is no
longer in charge.
