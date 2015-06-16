Broking market like "Wild West", London Libor trial told

| LONDON, June 16
LONDON, June 16 Tom Hayes, a former trader on
trial in London for alleged interest rate rigging, described the
broking market he worked in as the "Wild West" with no rules and
where relationships relied on lavish entertainment, a court
heard on Tuesday.
The court was told that this was also a high-pressure
environment, which took its toll on Hayes, prompting him to
threaten brokers and pick fights with colleagues in his efforts
to move interest rates to aid his trading.
The criminal trial heard how Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup yen derivatives trader, threatened to drop
brokers if he felt they failed to help to persuade traders at
other banks to move benchmark interest rates in directions to
suit his trading book.
Hayes is the first person to stand trial on charges of
alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate or
Libor, used to price an estimated $450 trillion of financial
contracts worldwide. British prosecutors allege Hayes was the
ringmaster in a conspiracy with 25 staff from at least 10 banks
and brokerages to rig the interest rate benchmark.
He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to
defraud between Aug. 2006 and Sept. 2010 but has not yet had the
chance to lay out his defence.
CALLING ALL HEROES
Prosecutor Mukul Chawla has said Hayes had made "complete
confessions" to investigators during 82 hours of interviews
after his arrest in December 2012. He had initially agreed to
plead guilty and gave evidence against former peers and
colleagues to become eligible for a lighter sentence.
Hayes also said he was open about his trading methods, which
were backed by senior staff, and that Libor manipulation was
widespread across the industry as banks tried to boost trading
positions or the perception of their solvency during the
2008-2009 financial crisis.
The prosecution presented evidence, including computer chat
and telephone calls between traders and brokers, which, they
argued, showed how the banks worked together to drop their
six-month yen-denominated Libor rates in July and August 2009.
"...I want some heroics from the boys on August 11," Hayes
had announced to a broker on 27 July, 2009. "I need a lot lower
6m (six month). We (UBS) will help. So will some of my mates."
Hayes told investigators in evidence presented to the jury
that bank compliance departments had never trained him on Libor.
In the evidence, Hayes also said that many banks chose how to
help to set rates according to a "collaborative process to make
it the most advantageous for the bank."
In the world of trading, Hayes told investigators, a base
salary was so irrelevant that traders said they "worked for
free" if they failed to get a bonus.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)