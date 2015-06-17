Libor accused Hayes just wanted to do a good job, court hears

LONDON, June 17 Tom Hayes, the British trader on trial in London on Libor interest rate rigging charges, just wanted to do a "really good job", according to evidence presented to a London court on Wednesday.

The former UBS and Citigroup yen derivatives trader is charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between August 2006 and September 2010, a criminal offence that carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.

In transcripts of a 2013 interview with SFO investigators, Hayes was quoted as saying: "My primary driver in everything that I did was about doing a really good job."

Hayes, 35, has pleaded not guilty and is expected to lay out his defence later in a trial scheduled to last well into August.

The SFO alleges Hayes was a central figure in a conspiracy with 25 staff from at least 10 banks and brokerages to rig Libor, the London interbank offered rate that is used to price an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to loans for households and individuals worldwide.

According to evidence presented by the prosecution, Hayes told investigators that in the frenetic world of trading, he could sometimes secure seven or eight trades in less than 30 seconds from his desk in Tokyo, which had eight screens, two keyboards and "voice boxes everywhere".

Hayes, described by prosecutors as highly intelligent, also said in a series of interviews with the SFO after his arrest in December 2012 that he could make or lose $10 million in a day because of the size of his trading positions.

The effect of Libor rates on his trades was relatively small, he said according to the transcripts and summaries, which were read out to the jury and shown on court room screens. But he was driven to always try to gain an "extra edge".

"I've always described Libors as the cherry on top of the cake. It was like squeezing out that extra little bit of value," he said, according to the SFO transcripts.

Hayes, who prosecutors say tried to influence rates designed to reflect interbank borrowing costs for his own trading benefit, said he was only reprimanded by UBS once during a review for shouting at brokers.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs tried unsuccessfully to poach him in 2008 with a $3 million signing-on bonus. But in 2009, prosecutors have alleged he became disenchanted with his UBS bonus and left to join U.S.-based Citigroup in Tokyo.

However, he barely held that job for 10 months before he was fired after a colleague raised concerns about his trading methods, the jury has been told by the prosecution. (Editing by Keith Weir)