"Near-suicidal" Libor trader Hayes says anger drove plea change

* Hayes says fear of extradition forced him to agree SFO
deal
* Prosecution presses ex-trader on admissions to SFO
By Simon Jessop and Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, July 13 Tom Hayes, the ex-trader charged
with manipulating Libor, told a London court on Monday he had
been near-suicidal when he initially agreed to cooperate with
investigators and plead guilty, but anger over his fate led him
to change his mind.
Asked by a prosecutor if he had understood that the
cooperation agreement he signed in 2013 with Britain's Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) meant that he would become a "supergrass"
implicating others, Hayes said he did not consider the
information he provided as incriminating.
The former yen derivatives trader at UBS and later
Citigroup eventually pulled out of the SFO agreement and
pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to defraud
between 2006 and 2010.
The Briton is the first person to stand trial in a global
scandal that has resulted in banks being fined billions of
dollars over alleged rigging of benchmark interest rates.
Used to price $450 trillion of financial products worldwide,
the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, is an average
interest rate calculated from submissions by a panel of banks.
Prosecutors say that Hayes persuaded brokers and traders to
influence rates in ways that suited his trading positions. His
defence is that he was open about his attempts to influence
rates, that it was common practice and that senior managers were
aware of it.
In the months following his arrest in December 2012, Hayes
underwent 82 hours of interviews with SFO investigators, during
which he made what prosecutor Mukul Chawla has described in
court as "full confessions" about Libor manipulation.
TERRIFIED
Hayes has repeatedly said that he was terrified of being
extradited to the United States and wanted to be charged in
Britain. He has said that was why he admitted to the SFO during
his 2013 interviews that he had been dishonest.
"You know what? It's disgusting that I was forced into this
situation by the U.S. government," he told Southwark Crown Court
on Monday, the first day of his cross-examination by Chawla.
Repeatedly pressed on why he signed the agreement with the
SFO and agreed to plead guilty, Hayes said he was
"near-suicidal" and "having a breakdown" at the time.
He said that over time he became increasingly angry about
the prospect of pleading guilty when he had only been trying to
do a good job and felt he was being made a scapegoat to protect
more senior figures who had known all about rate-rigging.
Chawla pressed Hayes on details he provided in the SFO
interviews about other brokers and traders with whom he is
accused of colluding, asking if he had understood that he had
become a "supergrass".
Hayes said he had not seen that as incriminating anyone
else, that his role had merely been to give information and that
he could not be the judge of whether what he said was
incriminating or not because that was a decision for the SFO.
When asked by Chawla if he thought it was acceptable to
manipulate financial situations to make money, Hayes said that
with regards to broking it was industry practice.
"There's been a lot made of honesty and dishonesty, but you
don't give it a considerable amount of thought," he said.
