UPDATE 1-Hayes Libor trial is no open-and-shut case, defence argues

(Recasts with closing statement by Defence)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, July 21 The criminal trial of Tom Hayes,
the former trader charged with Libor rigging offences, is not an
open-and-shut case despite reams of written requests made by him
to others to influence interest rates, a London court heard on
Tuesday.
In his first speech to the jury as the high-profile trial
reaches its final stages, defending counsel Neil Hawes denied
Hayes was dishonest or had run a "Nuremberg Defence", seeking to
avoid guilt by claiming to be acting on the orders of superiors.
"He has never said he didn't do the things he has done. What
he has sought is not an excuse...it's transparency," Hawes
said, labelling the prosecution's case against Hayes "cunningly
simple and attractive".
Hayes, a 35-year-old former Tokyo-based yen derivatives
trader at UBS and Citigroup trader, is the first
person to face a jury on Libor-rigging charges. He denies eight
charges of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010.
The prosecution alleges that Hayes set up a network of
brokers and traders at some of the world's most powerful
financial institutions, cajoling and at times bribing them to
help rig Libor rates for profit, defrauding counterparties.
Libor - the London interbank offered rate - is a crucial cog
in global finance. Designed to reflect the cost of bank
borrowing in different currencies over differing time frames, it
has become a benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial
contracts and consumer loans worldwide.
Hayes argues that he broke no rules and was open about
attempts to seek "favours" from others to influence rates and
that his managers were aware of and endorsed trading methods
that were widespread in the industry.
He has told the court he cooperated with Britain's Serious
Fraud Office in 2013 and admitted dishonesty during 82 hours of
interviews only after he discovered he had also been charged by
the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2012 - and was
desperate to avoid extradition.
MORE AUSTIN POWERS THAN JAMES BOND
Hawes said Hayes, who has been diagnosed with mild
Asperger's Syndrome, "lived, breathed and slept Libor all
because he wanted to do a good job for the bank". He said
Hayes's actions had attracted attention because he was so
blatant about them, rather than because no-one else was doing
the same thing.
"How do you think people conduct themselves in a
conspiracy?" Hawes asked the jury. "It sounds like something
secret and quiet and discreet There's nothing covert,
underhanded or discreet" about Hayes's communications, he said.
"It's more Austin Powers, isn't it, than James Bond?"
Hawes also drew the jury's attention to the difficulties
with conspiracy to defraud cases. He said each count required a
dishonest agreement - and noted that Hayes's requests for Libor
rates were sometimes ignored or brushed off.
Earlier the prosecution, led by Mukul Chawla, said Hayes had
only himself to blame for finding himself on trial and denied
that anyone had thrown him "under a bus", as Hayes alleges.
In his closing speech for the prosecution, Chawla said
no-one had forced Hayes to rig rates, pay bribes or make
admissions in lengthy interviews with investigators.
Hayes, he alleged, had been quick to blame former employers,
managers at all levels, the Department of Justice and lawyers,
and that he had held a "multitude of organisations" responsible
for his predicament without taking any responsibility himself.
The defence continues its closing speech on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Pravin Char and Susan
Thomas)