Jury retires to consider verdict in world's first Libor-rigging trial

LONDON, July 27 The jury in the London trial of
former trader Tom Hayes, charged with eight counts of conspiracy
to defraud by manipulating global Libor interest rates, retired
on Monday to consider its verdict after hearing nine weeks of
evidence.
Hayes, a 35-year-old former UBS and Citigroup
yen derivatives trader based in Tokyo, pleaded not guilty
to charges he conspired to rig the London interbank offered rate
(Libor), a benchmark for $450 trillion of financial contracts
and loans worldwide, between 2006 and 2010.
