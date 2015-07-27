版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 27日 星期一 19:09 BJT

Jury retires to consider verdict in world's first Libor-rigging trial

LONDON, July 27 The jury in the London trial of former trader Tom Hayes, charged with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud by manipulating global Libor interest rates, retired on Monday to consider its verdict after hearing nine weeks of evidence.

Hayes, a 35-year-old former UBS and Citigroup yen derivatives trader based in Tokyo, pleaded not guilty to charges he conspired to rig the London interbank offered rate (Libor), a benchmark for $450 trillion of financial contracts and loans worldwide, between 2006 and 2010. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐