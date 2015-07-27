UPDATE 1-Jury out to consider verdict in world's first Libor-rigging trial

(Adds background details)
LONDON, July 27 The jury in the London trial of
former trader Tom Hayes, who is charged with eight counts of
conspiracy to defraud by manipulating global Libor interest
rates, retired on Monday to consider its verdict after hearing
nine weeks of evidence.
Hayes, a 35-year-old former UBS and Citigroup
yen derivatives trader based in Tokyo, pleaded not guilty
to charges he conspired to rig the London interbank offered rate
(Libor), a benchmark for $450 trillion of financial contracts
and loans worldwide, between 2006 and 2010.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges Hayes set up a
network of brokers and traders that spanned 10 of the world's
most powerful financial institutions, cajoling and at times
bribing them to help rig rates -- designed to reflect the cost
of inter-bank borrowing -- for profit.
Hayes, who was diagnosed with mild Asperger's Syndrome just
before his trial began, has said he was transparent about trying
to influence rates and that his managers were aware of and
condoned trading methods that were common industry practice.
He denied dishonesty, said he had received no training, that
Libor was at the time unregulated, his requests for higher or
lower rates fell within a "permissible" range and he left a
trail of emails and computer chats because he did not think he
was doing anything wrong.
During 82 hours of interviews with SFO investigators in the
months following his arrest in December 2012, Hayes admitted
dishonesty. But he told the court this month he only did so to
ensure he would be charged in Britain and avoid extradition to
the United States, where he also faces fraud-related charges.
Hayes subsequently withdrew from a cooperation agreement
with the SFO and in December 2013 pleaded not guilty.
Summing up the case to the 12 jurors in the final days of
the trial at Southwark Crown Court, judge Jeremy Cooke told them
the central issue they had to decide was whether Hayes had acted
dishonestly "by the standards of reasonable, honest members of
society".
"Not by the standards of the market in which he operated, if
different (from those of reasonable and honest people). Not by
the standards of his employers or colleagues, if different. Not
by the standards of bankers or brokers in that market ... even
if many or even all regarded it as acceptable," the judge said.
He also told them that they should focus on Hayes alone, not
on others who might have been involved in rigging Libor.
"Do not concern yourself with others who may or may not be
prosecuted, whether or not there was or was not a more general
endemic problem in the market at the time of which they were or
were not part," he said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by Kirstin Ridley;
editing by Stephen Addison)