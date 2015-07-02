| LONDON, July 2
LONDON, July 2 Tom Hayes, a former trader on
trial in London on Libor-rigging charges, said he must have been
either stupid or untroubled by his business practices because he
left reams of evidence, according to documents presented to the
court on Thursday.
In the first trial of an individual accused of benchmark
interest rate manipulation, the court heard that Hayes was
obsessed by Libor, the London interbank offered rate - a
benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial contracts
worldwide that affected the profit and loss of his trading book.
He even sometimes updated his Facebook page with a Libor
wish list, according to transcripts and summaries of interviews
between the former UBS and Citigroup yen
derivatives trader and Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigators
in 2013, which were read out to the court.
"Tom needs a low one-month Libor" or "Tom needs a high
three-month", he wrote on his Facebook page and he told
investigators he even dreamt about rates because they
"underlined everything that I traded".
"(I was) either the stupidest fraudster ever because I wrote
everything down or there was an element of me that genuinely
didn't think about it," Hayes said, according to the transcripts
presented to the court by the prosecution.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy
to defraud between 2006 and 2010 and is expected to start laying
out his defence next week in a trial scheduled to last well into
August.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges Hayes was
driven by greed when he set up a network of brokers and traders
that spanned some of the world's most powerful financial
institutions to help influence rates - designed to reflect the
cost of inter-bank borrowing - for his own trading benefit.
But according to the transcripts of Hayes's interviews with
the SFO after his arrest in December 2012, Hayes said he was
extremely open about trying to influence rates, his managers
knew what he was doing and the practice was widespread.
Hayes said he had left a trail of emails and computer chats
about requests for higher or lower Libor rates because he didn't
realise that what he was doing was wrong.
"I could've done a million things to reduce the trail," he
said in one of the interview transcripts, read out to the court.
"The practice was tried and tested, it was so endemic within
the bank (UBS), I just thought ... this can't be a big issue
because everybody knows about it ... (it was) such an open
secret."
(Writing by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Susan Fenton)