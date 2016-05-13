版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 02:15 BJT

Trian exits stake in PepsiCo Inc. -filing

NEW YORK May 13 Trian Fund Management LP, the activist hedge fund, has sold out of its position in PepsiCo Inc., according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

New York-based Trian first invested in the drinks company in 2013, and managed to get board representation early in 2015. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese)

