Sport-Triathlete Gomez Noya wins prestigious Spanish award

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MADRID, June 8 Spain's world and European triathlon champion Javier Gomez Noya has won his country's most prestigious sports award, the Princess of Asturias prize, for his "brilliant achievements".
Gomez Noya, the only triathlete to win five world titles, will attempt to clinch gold at this year's Olympic Games in Rio after claiming silver in London in 2012.
"Besides his indisputable and brilliant achievements, the jury has recognised the values of effort, perseverance against adversity... enormous strength and commendable spirit of improvement throughout his career," the jury said on Wednesday in announcing their decision.
Gomez Noya follows Spain's NBA players Pau Gasol and his brother Marc who won the award last year.
The 33-year-old received more votes than finalists American skier Lindsey Vonn, the New Zealand Rugby team and French rally driver Sebastien Loeb to capture the award.
"This recognition gives me a lot of satisfaction considering the level of the other finalists," Noya told Spanish media. "They all deserved it as much or even more than I do.
"But I'm very proud of this international prestigious award for the importance it has for a sport that is not among the most covered by the media." (Writing by Cindy Garcia, Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.