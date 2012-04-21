Triathlon-Spain's Gomez wins European title in Eilat

EILAT, Israel, April 21 Spaniard Javier Gomez won a third European Championship triathlon title on Saturday to remain favourite for gold at this year's London Olympics.

Gomez triumphed in one hour 55 minutes and 48 seconds, 20 seconds ahead of Russia's Alexander Bryukhankov and 54 seconds ahead of Ivan Vasiliev, also of Russia, who was third.

The Olympic standard race comprises a 1.5-kilometre swim, a 40-kilometre cycle race and concludes with a 10-kilometre run. The swim was held in the Red Sea and the races in the desert areas around the Israeli city of Eilat.

"It was a tough race in hot and windy conditions, the course was tough too and it was very complicated but I felt good the whole time," Gomez told reporters.

Nicola Spirig of Switzerland also won a third women's title, winning her race on Friday in 2:07:11, nine seconds ahead of Spain's Ainhoa Murua. Emmie Charayron of France was third. (Reporting by Ronen Zvulun, Writing by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem)