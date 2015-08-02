Triathlon-Jorgensen wins 12th race in a row in Rio

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Triathlete Gwen Jorgensen took her winning streak to an incredible 12 consecutive races when she won the ITU World Olympic Qualification Event in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
The 29-year old American pulled away from Briton Non Stanford on the final running section to win by 19 seconds in 1:58:46.
Briton Vicky Holland was third in 1:59:27.
With the first three finishers guaranteeing their nations a spot in Rio next year, the U.S. and Britain can start making plan for South America's first Olympics.
Anne Haug's seventh place also guaranteed Germany a place in the Games.
U.S. women have dominated triathlon this year with the top three spots in the world rankings held by American athletes. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.