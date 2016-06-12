Triathlon-Brownlee senior lays down Rio marker with dominant win

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 12 Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee showed he is in great shape to defend his title in Rio de Janeiro in August with an emphatic win in a world series race in Leeds on Sunday.
Briton Brownlee broke clear of brother Jonny at the start of the running stage and surged to victory over his younger sibling by 32 seconds, roared on by packed crowds in their home city.
Australian Aaron Royle finished third with world champion Javier Sanchez of Spain fourth.
"Thank you Leeds, the people absolutely made it today. We had support like I've never known it," Alistair Brownlee told reporters after claiming his 20th world series title and first for more than a year.
"I think we've shown that Leeds loves sport, that's by far the best world series crowd there's ever been."
American world champion Gwen Jorgensen won the women's race, coming from behind at the start of the run to overhaul world series leader Flora Duffy of Bermuda.
Briton Vicky Holland finished third. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.