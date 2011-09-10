Triathlon-Brownlee gets Olympic boost with world title

BEIJING, Sept 10 Britain's Alistair Brownlee
underlined his credentials as one of his country's main hopes
for Olympic gold at home next year by winning his second
triathlon world title on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who also won the 2009 championship, claimed
the title with victory on the 2008 Olympic course in Beijing in
one hour 48 minutes seven seconds.
"It's nice to do it twice and show it's not a fluke. I think
that's my 11th world series win so I'm racking them up, which is
good as well," Brownlee said in a statement.
His younger brother Jonathan finished third on Saturday to
secure second place in the standings, putting Britain in a
strong position before the London 2012 Games.
"I feel good because I'm second in the world now, but the
Olympics do seem a long way away," said Jonathan Brownlee. "I
hope I've done enough to get selected."
