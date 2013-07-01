版本:
Tribune to buy Local TV for $2.73 bln

July 1 Tribune Co said it would acquire Local TV Holdings LLC, which owns 19 television stations, for $2.73 billion in cash.

Tribune, owner of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, currently has 23 television stations and eight newspapers, and emerged from bankruptcy protection in December.

Local TV is principally owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners.
