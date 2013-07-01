Tribune to buy Local TV for $2.73 bln

BRIEF-Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million
July 1 Tribune Co said it would acquire Local TV Holdings LLC, which owns 19 television stations, for $2.73 billion in cash.
Tribune, owner of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, currently has 23 television stations and eight newspapers, and emerged from bankruptcy protection in December.
Local TV is principally owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners.
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.
* Urbanfund Corp. anounces acquisition of controlling interest in a downtown kitchener multi-residential rental construction site