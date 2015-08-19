Tribune survives Aurelius court challenge to bankruptcy plan

Aug 19 A federal appeals court on Wednesday
refused to undo a central component of Tribune Co's bankruptcy
plan in a defeat for prominent hedge fund Aurelius Capital
Management LP, which claimed it was short-changed by the
reorganization.
By a 3-0 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Philadelphia said letting Aurelius, a specialist in distressed
debt, pursue an appeal related to more than $2.2 billion of
bankruptcy claims would be unfair to Tribune and to creditors
who overwhelmingly approved the media company's Chapter 11 plan.
Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro said those parties deserve
"finality" after Tribune's emergence from bankruptcy in December
2012, while Aurelius did not deserve "by judicial fiat what it
could not achieve by consensus within Chapter 11."
Aurelius spokesman Brian Schaffer declined to comment.
Tribune filed for Chapter 11 in December 2008, a year after
billionaire Sam Zell acquired the Chicago-based company in a
leveraged buyout that boosted its debt load to roughly $13
billion from $5 billion.
Under the reorganization, Aurelius and some other creditors
split only $369 million on their $2.24 billion of claims.
Aurelius believed the payout was too low, but a federal
bankruptcy judge in July 2012 confirmed Tribune's reorganization
plan over the New York-based hedge fund's objection.
The judge put his confirmation order on hold so Aurelius
could appeal, provided that it post a $1.5 billion bond, a
condition Aurelius resisted.
It was not until June 2014 that a federal judge dismissed
Aurelius' claim. Wednesday's decision upheld that dismissal,
without ruling on the claim's merits.
Aurelius owned $2 billion of pre-LBO debt, and it is unclear
what the hedge fund paid for it, the appeals court said.
The 3rd Circuit separately revived claims by two bond
trustees seeking to recoup $30 million from various Tribune
creditors, saying that request would not jeopardize the
reorganization plan.
Tribune emerged from Chapter 11 with a clean balance sheet
and new ownership.
It has since split into Tribune Media Co, which
owns broadcasting and digital media assets such as the WGN
superstation, and Tribune Publishing Co, which owns
newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times.
Tribune Media spokesman Gary Weitman declined to comment.
The case is In re: Tribune Media Co, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, Nos. 14-3332 and 14-3333.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)