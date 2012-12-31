CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Publisher Tribune to emerge from bankruptcy on Dec. 31

(Corrects the name of former Yahoo interim CEO in paragraph 8
and the name of former Fox Entertainment chairman in paragraph
9)
* Former Fox Ent. chairman Liguori may get CEO job
* New board to include former execs of Yahoo, Disney
* Reorganized company includes 23 TV stations, 8 dailies
Dec 31 U.S. media giant The Tribune Co, owner of
the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, said late on
Sunday it will emerge from bankruptcy on Dec. 31, ending four
years of Chapter 11 reorganization.
Chicago-based Tribune said it will emerge from the Chapter
11 process with a portfolio of profitable assets that will
include eight major daily newspapers and 23 TV stations. The
company will also have a new board of directors.
"Tribune will emerge as a dynamic multi-media company with a
great mix of profitable assets, powerful brands in major
markets, sufficient liquidity for operations and investments and
significantly less debt," Eddy Hartenstein, Tribune's chief
executive officer, said in an email to employees. "In short,
Tribune is far stronger than it was when we began the Chapter 11
process."
As part of the Chapter 11 exit, the company will close on a
new $1.1 billion senior secured term loan and a new $300 million
asset-based revolving credit facility.
The term loan will be used to fund certain payments under
the plan of reorganization and the revolving credit facility
will be used to fund ongoing operations, the company said.
Upon exiting bankruptcy, Tribune will have issued to former
creditors a mix of about 100 million shares of new class A
common stock and new class B common stock and new warrants to
purchase shares of new class A or class B common stock.
The current chief executive officer, Eddy Hartenstein, will
remain in his role until the new board ratifies the company's
executive officers.
The company announced a seven-person board that includes
Hartenstein, former Fox Entertainment chairman Peter Liguori,
former Yahoo interim CEO Ross Levinsohn and Peter
Murphy, Walt Disney's former top strategic planning
executive.
Liguori is expected to be named Tribune's new chief
executive officer.
In November, Tribune received regulatory approval from the
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to transfer its
broadcast licenses to the owners who will take over the company
when it emerges from bankruptcy.
The company's plan of reorganization was confirmed by the
Delaware bankruptcy court in July. Tribune's emergence from
bankruptcy was conditional on the FCC approving the transfer of
the broadcast licenses to new owners.
The case is In re: Tribune Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 08-13141.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)