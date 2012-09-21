UPDATE 1-Tribune eyes former Discovery executive Liguori as CEO

* Liguori is front runner for the job
* Discussions still ongoing, no deal yet
* All three creditor groups must sign off on hire
By Ronald Grover and Peter Lauria
Sept 21 Peter Liguori, a former top executive at
News Corp's Fox and Discovery Communications Inc
<, has emerged as the leading candidate for Chief
Executive at Tribune Co once it emerges from bankruptcy,
according to two sources close to the situation.
These sources said Liguori, 52, is in late-stage
discussions, but cautioned that a deal has not been signed yet
and could still fall apart.
Tribune, which filed for bankruptcy four years ago, declined
to comment. Liguori did not respond to a request for comment.
Tribune's stable of assets includes newspapers such as the
Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times and 23 television
stations.
Given his experience at Fox and Discovery, one source said
Liguori would likely focus on the Chicago-based company's TV
stations and production and digital activities if he is
appointed.
At Discovery, Liguori supervised the company's launch of OWN
- The Oprah Winfrey Network. He stepped down from his role as
Chief Operating Officer and joined private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP in July as a strategic advisor to its
telecommunications and media team. He is also a director at
Yahoo Inc.
A few things have to happen before Liguori gets the nod,
however. To begin with, Tribune has to receive FCC approval
before it can emerge from bankruptcy. Then the company needs to
nominate and approve a board of directors. Further, the new CEO
needs the approval of Tribune's three largest creditors -
Oaktree Capital Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Angelo, Gordon & Co.
"They've had many conversations with him and are impressed
that he will be a 24-7 CEO," said one of the sources, referring
to Liguori's round-the-clock work ethic and his talks with
creditors.
In 2007, real estate mogul Sam Zell acquired Tribune through
a leveraged buyout that saddled the company with $13 billion in
debt just as the newspaper industry hit a severe drop in
advertising revenue. The company filed for bankruptcy a year
later - Dec. 8, 2008 to be exact - and has been mired in court
while its creditors have fought over competing exit plans ever
since.
Since 2007, newspaper advertising revenue for the industry
has dropped almost 50 percent to $24 billion, according to the
Newspaper Association of America.
Zell, an outspoken and salty billionaire, made waves when he
took over Tribune in a transaction he later coined the "deal
from hell."
He appointed radio executives such as Randy Michaels as top
managers and they quickly became known for their off-color memos
and for imposing a free wheeling, fraternity-like culture on the
buttoned-down Tribune Co. Michaels left the company in October
2010.
Eddy Hartenstein, the former chairman and CEO of satellite
operator DirecTV, has operated Tribune since May 2011.
Throughout Tribune's bankruptcy, several prominent names
have emerged as contenders for the CEO post. Former NBC
executive Jeff Zucker's name has been floated. So, too, has
former Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Michael Eisner.
Eisner is an investor in Tribune's bonds and is also best
friends with John Angelo, the co-founder and CEO of Angelo,
Gordon & Co, so his potential appointment made headlines when it
was rumored in 2010. But Eisner has maintained publicly that he
is not interested in the job.