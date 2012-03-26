UPDATE 1-Tribune to pull the plug on DirecTV over carrier fees

* DirecTV subscribers to lose Tribune's channels

* Tribune cites inability to reach a deal over carrier fees

March 26 DirecTV subscribers would lose access to Tribune Broadcasting's television stations, after the two companies failed to reach an agreement on carrier fees, Tribune said in a statement.

Tribune said it was looking for a deal that DirecTV typically has with other broadcasters, and added that it has never been compensated for the rebroadcast of its television stations.

DirecTV subscribers would lose access to both Tribune's local stations as well as its national cable network WGN America, starting March 31, Tribune said.

"Despite our best efforts, DirecTV is refusing to offer a fair deal and we remain far apart in negotiations," Nils Larsen, Tribune Broadcasting president said in a statement.

However, Tribune said that DirecTV subscribers would continue to have options even if DirecTV drops its programming.

Tribune Broadcasting is part of Tribune Co, which has been under bankruptcy protection since 2008. The company's broadcasting group owns or operates 23 television stations, WGN America on national cable and Chicago's WGN-AM.

In publishing, Tribune's leading daily newspapers include the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, Sun Sentinel (South Florida), Orlando Sentinel, Hartford Courant, The Morning Call and Daily Press.

Shares of DirecTV closed at $48.64 on Monday on the Nasdaq.