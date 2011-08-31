Tribune seeks approval for management incentive plan

BANGALORE Aug 31 Tribune Co is seeking approval
from a bankruptcy court to allow it to continue its management
incentive plan, which seeks to pay around 640 management
employees up to $42.5 million.
Under the plan, the company will pay $16.4 million if it
achieves "threshold" performance of its planned consolidated
operating cash flow, $32.4 million for "target" performance and
$42.5 million for "maximum" performance.
Tribune, owner of the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times,
said the incentive plan has been a key component of its
compensation structure since 1997. The payout on the current
plan is lower than the court approved 2009 and 2010 plans, it
said.
In a court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy court in
Wilmington, Delaware, the company said the approval of the plan
"continues to be critically important to maintain proper
incentives for the management team as the company strives to
sustain its performance despite the strains of the Chapter 11
process".
Tribune Co filed for bankruptcy in 2008, a year after
billionaire real estate developer Sam Zell led a leveraged
buyout. The deal loaded the company with about $8 billion in
additional debt in a transaction financed in part by company
contributions to an employee stock option plan.
The case is In Re Tribune Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 08-13141.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)