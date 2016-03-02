版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三 21:38 BJT

Tribune to offer print subscribers free access to online editions

March 2 Tribune Publishing Co, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, said it would offer print subscribers free access to its digital editions by April.

Tribune also said Chairman Michael Ferro Jr. has donated his stake in Chicago Sun-Times to charitable causes. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐