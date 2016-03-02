Tribune to offer print subscribers free access to online editions

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
March 2 Tribune Publishing Co, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, said it would offer print subscribers free access to its digital editions by April.
Tribune also said Chairman Michael Ferro Jr. has donated his stake in Chicago Sun-Times to charitable causes. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.