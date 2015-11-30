Tribune Publishing says not in talks to sell itself

Nov 30 Tribune Publishing Co said it
was not in talks or in the process of selling itself, after a
tweet by News Corp's Rupert Murdoch on Friday that
suggested its newspaper group would be sold.
Murdoch said in a tweet that he had "strong word" that the
company's newspaper group, which includes the Chicago Tribune,
would be bought by a Wall Street firm.
Murdoch said the Los Angeles Times would be split off and
bought by local investors including philanthropist Eli Broad. (bit.ly/1IvfUGI)
"Tribune Publishing remains committed to its strategy and
transformation plan and is not engaged in discussions or a
process to sell the company," it said in a letter to employees
on Monday that was also filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. (1.usa.gov/1Tns76A)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)