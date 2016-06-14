Tribune Media launches auction of digital, data business-sources

| June 14
June 14 Tribune Media Co, one of the
largest U.S. TV station operators, has launched an auction to
divest its digital and data business in a sale it hopes will
fetch at least $800 million, according to three people familiar
with the matter.
The move represents the first asset sale by Tribune Media
after it announced in February that it had hired investment
banks Moelis & Co and Guggenheim Securities to explore
strategic alternatives. The company, which has a market
capitalization of $3.3 billion, owns 42 broadcast stations and
stakes in the Food Network and job postings website
CareerBuilder.
The digital and data unit, which includes the Gracenote
business the company acquired from Sony for $170 million in
2014, collects and distributes content and data to music and
online video services, cable companies and consumer devices.
The digital and data unit generated $53.2 million in
operating revenue for the three months ended March 31, according
to Tribune Media's latest earnings release. It represented 11
percent of the company's consolidated operating revenue last
year.
The asset could appeal to private equity firms as well as
other companies in the sector, the people added. The process is
expected to wrap up at the end of the summer or early fall, one
of the people said.
While Tribune is exploring a sale of this unit, it could
decide to also shed other parts of its business as part of its
strategic review, the people added, asking not to be identified
because the sale process is confidential.
Tribune Media declined to comment.
Higher programming costs and a challenging advertising
environment have put pressure on Tribune Media to rethink its
strategy.
Gaining scale through acquisitions is not an option, because
its broadcast stations in 33 markets already reach 44 percent of
U.S. households, above the 39 percent threshold that the Federal
Communications Commission would look at when reviewing a deal.
Gracenote is a large provider of television "metadata," data
that helps TV viewers figure out what programming they are
watching when they use digital TV guides at home. It also
provides data to mobile devices that can identify which movies,
TV shows or music are being played. Its data is also used by car
and consumer electronic companies.
Gracenote acquired three sports data companies last year for
$54 million to expand into services that provide schedules,
statistics and player information.
It competes with companies such as Rovi Corp which
agreed to buy TiVo Inc for $1.1 billion in April.
Tribune Media spun out its publishing business, Tribune
Publishing Co, in 2014.
Variety reported last month that Tribune was preparing to
actively shop some of its digital data assets, including
Gracenote.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)