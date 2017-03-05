Tribune Media shares look attractive -Barron's

NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co
look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S.
broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value,
according to an article in Barron's.
Tribune Media shares soared 8.3 percent on Wednesday, when
Reuters reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had
approached Tribune Media to discuss a potential combination.
The Barron's article cited one analyst estimating that
Tribune Media's assets were worth as much as $54 per share. The
company's shares closed at $37.35 on Friday.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Will Dunham)