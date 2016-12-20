Tribune to sell media data business to Nielsen for $560 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Tuesday it would sell its media data unit, Gracenote, to advertising tracking company Nielsen Holdings Plc for $560 million.
Tribune Media said in February that it had hired investment banks Moelis & Co and Guggenheim Securities to explore strategic options for the business.
Emeryville, California-based Gracenote, which began operations as a CD metadata provider nearly 20 years ago, offers a number of services such as audio and video content recommendations, TV guide data and sports data.
Tribune acquired Gracenote from Sony Corp for $170 million in 2014.
Some of Gracenote's customers include Apple Inc, Tesla Motors Inc, Time Warner Cable and Amazon.com Inc .
Nielsen is known for its television ratings that are used to determine ad rates for traditional TV commercials. (Reporting by Liana Baker in San Francisco and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.