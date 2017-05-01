UPDATE 1-Twenty-First Century Fox in talks with Blackstone to buy Tribune

(Adds details throughout including possible Nexstar bid)
By Jessica Toonkel and Lauren Hirsch
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about
submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the
largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with
the matter said on Sunday.
Blackstone, the largest manager of private equity and real
estate assets, would provide the cash, while Fox, the owner of
Fox News Channel and other assets, would provide the TV stations
for the joint venture, according to one of the sources.
Another source, also speaking on condition of anonymity,
said bids are due on Thursday.
Representatives for Tribune Media and Blackstone declined to
comment. Fox could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Financial Times first reported the negotiations.
Nexstar Media Group Inc has also been carrying out
due diligence on Tribune Media, and is weighing a bid this week,
according to two sources. Nexstar could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is also bidding for
Tribune Media, Reuters reported in March.
The potential bid from Blackstone and Fox comes less than
two weeks after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted
to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television
stations some broadcasters can buy.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, Liana Baker and Jessica Toonkel in
New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Writing by Dan
Freed in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)